I. Преобразуйте предложения из действительного залога в страдательный. 1. Mother told Nick to go home at once. 2. The new methods of agriculture have already brought good results. 3. Different factories made different parts of ...

Гость: Гость:

I. 1. Mother told Nick to go home at once. - Nick was told to go home at once. 2. The new methods of agriculture have already brought good results. - Good results have been already brought. 3. Different factories made different parts of space ships. - Different parts of space ships were made by different factories. 4. They blamed me for something I hadn’t done. - I was blamed for something I hadn't done. 5. They stole a lot of goods from the shop. - A lot of goods from the shop were stolen by them. II. 1. What were you talking about with my sister yesterday? 2. The product will be advertised on television next week. 3. What does this word mean? 4. The burglar was opening the safe when he heard the footsteps. 5. My brother promised me that he would argue with our parents next time.