I. Преобразуйте предложения из действительного залога в страдательный. 1. Mother told Nick to go home at once. 2. The new methods of agriculture have already brought good results. 3. Different factories made different parts of ...
Английский язык
I. Преобразуйте предложения из действительного залога в страдательный. 1. Mother told Nick to go home at once. 2. The new methods of agriculture have already brought good results. 3. Different factories made different parts of space ships. 4. They blamed me for something I hadn’t done. 5. They stole a lot of goods from the shop. II. Вставьте необходимые вспомогательные глаголы. 1. What … you talking about with my sister yesterday? 2. The product … be advertised on television next week. 3. What … this word mean? 4. The burglar … opening the safe when he heard the footsteps. 5. My brother promised me that he … argue with our parents next time.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I. 1. Mother told Nick to go home at once. - Nick was told to go home at once. 2. The new methods of agriculture have already brought good results. - Good results have been already brought. 3. Different factories made different parts of space ships. - Different parts of space ships were made by different factories. 4. They blamed me for something I hadn’t done. - I was blamed for something I hadn't done. 5. They stole a lot of goods from the shop. - A lot of goods from the shop were stolen by them. II. 1. What were you talking about with my sister yesterday? 2. The product will be advertised on television next week. 3. What does this word mean? 4. The burglar was opening the safe when he heard the footsteps. 5. My brother promised me that he would argue with our parents next time.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
начерти квадрат с длиной стороны 4см.чему равна площадь этого квадрата? проведи все оси симметрии квадрата.сколько осей у тебя получилось?
Математика
1)Двор разбит на 100 равных частей. Часть площади двора, закрашенная на рисунке 159, отведена под стоянку машин (4%). Найдите площадь двора, если ...