I usually ___ (walk) to school but today I ___ (take) the bus because it ___ (rain). My brother ___ (sleep) on the sofa at the moment. We ___ (play) football at the weekends. I ___ (have) a Geography class every Tuesday. We ___ (learn) about Wales at the moment. My mum and dad usually ___ (not/see) my gran at the weekend, but they ___ (visit) her today because it's her birthday. A: ____ you ___ (read) my magazine? Глаголы в скобках нужно поставить в нужной форме
1. Walk 2. took 3. was rainning 4. is sleeping 5. play 6. have 7. are learning 8. don`t see 9. visited 10. are you reading
