In London some honeycombs of parks, gardens and squares. Today the London parks it is surprising possibility to have a rest from city vanity, being in the city center, it is history, culture and a way of life of the modern Lond...

Английский язык
In London some honeycombs of parks, gardens and squares. Today the London parks it is surprising possibility to have a rest from city vanity, being in the city center, it is history, culture and a way of life of the modern Londoner. Very often it is necessary to hear about Queen Mary's Rose Gardens Regent’s Park as about a favourite place in Londone.Hyde Park it is huge and is one of city symbols. Speaker’s corner – a symbol of democracy and freedom to express the thoughts. The memorial fountain of Lady Diana and a statue to Peter Penu supplement the list of the sights doing this park obligatory for visiting.Hide Park is the London's largest and most fashionable park. It was once a royal hunting forest. There are restaurants and bars at each end of the Serpentine lake. You can hire a boat there. Ребят,поправьте ошибки пожалуйста
В Лондоне несколько сот парков, садов и скверов. Сегодня  Лондонские парки - это удивительная возможность отдохнуть от городской суеты, находясь в самом центре города, это история, культура и образ жизни современного Лондонца(жителя Лондона). Очень часто приходится слышать о парке королевы Мэри  Роуз в Реджент Саду как о любимом месте в  Лондоне. Гайд Парк- это огромный и  один из символов города. Спикерский  уголок - символ демократии и свободы в  выражении своих мыслей. Мемориальный фонтан  Леди Дианы  и памятник Питеру Пену дополняют список достопримечательностей, делая этот парк обязательным для посещения. Гайд парк является крупнейшим и самым модным парком в Лондоне. Когда-то это был королевский лес для охоты. Здесь есть рестораны и бары в каждом конце Змеиного озера. Вы можете взять на прокат лодку. There are a great number of  parks, gardens and squares in London. Today the London parks  is a surprising possibility to have a rest from the  city vanity, being in its center, it is  a history, culture and a way of life of  any modern Londoner.Queen Mary's Rose Gardens Regent’s Park  is often said to be a favourite place in London. Hyde Park  is   huge. It is  one of city*s symbols. Speaker’s corner  is  a symbol of democracy and freedom to express the thoughts. The memorial fountain of Lady Diana and a statue to Peter Penn  supplement the list of the sights doing this park obligatory for visiting. Hide Park is the  largest and the  most fashionable park in London. Once it was  a royal hunting forest. There are  a lot of restaurants and bars at each end of the Serpentine lake. You can hire a boat there
