In London some honeycombs of parks, gardens and squares. Today the London parks it is surprising possibility to have a rest from city vanity, being in the city center, it is history, culture and a way of life of the modern Lond...

In London some honeycombs of parks, gardens and squares. Today the London parks it is surprising possibility to have a rest from city vanity, being in the city center, it is history, culture and a way of life of the modern Londoner. Very often it is necessary to hear about Queen Mary's Rose Gardens Regent's Park as about a favourite place in Londone.Hyde Park it is huge and is one of city symbols. Speaker's corner – a symbol of democracy and freedom to express the thoughts. The memorial fountain of Lady Diana and a statue to Peter Penu supplement the list of the sights doing this park obligatory for visiting.Hide Park is the London's largest and most fashionable park. It was once a royal hunting forest. There are restaurants and bars at each end of the Serpentine lake. You can hire a boat there.

