In Northern India they harvest their wheat in Spring, which is in late February or early March. This is also the time for Holi, a Hindu harvest festival that lasts five days. People dress up and light fires. Farmers decorate...

Английский язык

In Northern India they harvest their wheat in Spring, which is in late February or early March. This is also the time for Holi, a Hindu harvest festival that lasts five days. People dress up and light fires. Farmers decorate their cows with flowers and let them run free in the streets. . нужна русская транскрипция жду в течении 15 минут буду благодарна

Автор: Гость