Исправьте ошибки в тексте по английскому) The game ended. Bears are a strong team and the Tigers had no chance to win. Everyone thought that the Bears will win. At the beginning of the game Misha Yining slept. The team won a T...

Исправьте ошибки в тексте по английскому) The game ended. Bears are a strong team and the Tigers had no chance to win. Everyone thought that the Bears will win. At the beginning of the game Misha Yining slept. The team won a Tiger because Mike has become very good at playing. Tigers team won a first time in 20 years. All were very surprised.
Автор: Гость
The game has ended. Bears are a strong team and the Tigers had no chance to win. Everyone thought that the Bears would win. At the beginning of the game Misha Yining slept. The team won a Tiger because Mike had become very good at playing. Tigers team has won for the first time in 20 years. Everybody was very surprised.
