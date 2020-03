IV. Fill in the gaps with the or –(no article). 1. … Everest is the highest mountain in the world. 2. … Pacific is the largest ocean on our planet. 3. Have you ever been to … Bolshoi Theatre 4. Show me … Canar...

Английский язык

IV. Fill in the gaps with the or –(no article). 1. … Everest is the highest mountain in the world. 2. … Pacific is the largest ocean on our planet. 3. Have you ever been to … Bolshoi Theatre 4. Show me … Canary Islands on this map. 5. … Volga flows into … Caspian Sea.

