IV. Раскрыв скобки, употребите глагол в форме страдательного залога в соответствующем времени. 1. Prices can (to increase) by the government next year. 2. Letters must (to send) to our customers at once. 3. (Have/ do) the wo...

1. Prices can (be increased) by the government next year. 2. Letters must (be sent) to our customers at once. 3. Has the work been done today? 4. These papers should not (be translated) now. 5. (Was) the meeting (held) last Monday? 6. The economic independence of the country could not (be won) at the same time as political independence. 7. The French businessmen (will be met) at the airport tomorrow. 8. Necessities (were not bought) last week. 9. The level of education of young people (will be increased) in the next five years. 10. More money should (be spent) on ecology.