Jim (skate/skates) in winter Alice (live/lives) in Krasnodar They (live/lives) in Rostov The frog (skip/skips) well My friends (swim/swims) well Напишите отрицание и вопрос. Спасибо заранее❤️

Гость: Гость:

1) Jim skates in winter, Jim does not skate in winter, Does Jim skate in winter? 2) Alice lives in Krasnodar, Alice does not live in Krasnodar, Does Alice live in Krasnodar? 3) They live in Rostov, They do not live in Rostov, Do they live in Rostov? 4) The frog skips well, The frog does not skip well, Does the frog skip well? 5) My friends swim well, My friends do not swim well, Do my friends swim well?