Английский язык
Join two sentences using ING form. Example: The old man was sitting on the banch. He was talking to his grandson. The old man was sitting on the banch talking to his grandson. a. She was lying on the bed. She was reading a book. She was... b. He was standing in the corridor. He was smoking. He was... c. Erlan was driving a car. He was listening to music Erlan was...
A. She was lying on the bed reading a book. b. He was standing in the corridor smoking. c. Erlan was driving a car listening to music 
