Английский язык

Как читается дам 50 балов L. What is Stonehenge famous for? 2. Are the stones of Stonehenge really big? 3. When was Stonehenge built? 4 Who built Stonehenge? 5 What was Stonehenge built for? 6 What is Stonehenge now? a) Nobody knows. Scientists think that the oldest part of Stonehenge is 5000 years old. b) They used it as a calendar. The sun and the huge stones helped them to know the start of months and seasons. But there is also another theory which says that people used Stonehenge for religious ceremonies. c) Stonehenge is one of Europe's biggest stone circles d) It is a tourist attraction. Thousands of tourists come to Stonehenge every year, especially in summer. e) The height of some stones is about 10 or 12 metres. The biggest stones are 45000 kilograms. I's difficult to say. There are many legends and suggestions. Some people think that the Druids built Stonehenge. The Druids were priests? who lived in Britain many years ago. But we don't know how they managed to bring the huge blue stones from Wales, over 200 kilometres away.

