Как раскрыть в этих предложениях скобки и поставить глаголы в PastSimple. I ( get) up at 9 o' clock because i ( forget) to set my alarm clock the night before. I ( wash) as fast as i ( can) and i (put) on some clothes.I ran int...
Английский язык
Как раскрыть в этих предложениях скобки и поставить глаголы в PastSimple. I ( get) up at 9 o' clock because i ( forget) to set my alarm clock the night before. I ( wash) as fast as i ( can) and i (put) on some clothes.I ran into the kitchen and (make) myself a cup of coffee.The i ( drink) the coffe very fast and ( eat) some biscuits.I (run) to my car.It ( be) a terrible morning!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I got up at 9 o'clock because I had forgotten to set my alarm clock the night before. I washed as fast as I could and I put on some clothes. I ran into the kitchen and made myself a cup of coffee. Then I drank the coffee very fast and ate some biscuits. I ran to my car. It was a terrible morning!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Математика