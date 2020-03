Когда и кто сделал бильярд на английском для 6 класса

Гость: Гость:

Talking about the origin of billiard game, you can not set the time of its occurrence. We only know that she, as well as chess, a very ancient origin, and is home to the billiard Asia, according to some - India, according to others - China. However, in European countries before they become principles of modern billiard games were already established in some games. The first pool table (according to surviving documents) was made master Henri de Vinemom in 1469 for King Louis XI. This table was like a modern pool: he had a stone foundation, fencing, he was covered with cloth.