Кратко биография шекспира на англисском языке

English poet and playwright, often considered the greatest English writer and one of the best playwrights in the world. Often referred to as the national poet of England. The extant works, including some written jointly with other authors, consist of 38 plays, 154 sonnets, 4 poems and 3 epitaphs. Shakespeare's plays have been translated into all major languages and are more often than works by other playwrights. Born:April 26, 1564, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, West Midlands, England Died:23 April 1616 (51), Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England Married to:Anne Hathaway (1582-1616.) Parents:John Shakespeare, Mary Arden Children:Hamnet Shakespeare Height:175 cm