lt;spangt;Задай вопросы,пользуясьlt;spangt;lt;ugt;lt;/ugt;Задай вопросы,пользуясь подсказкой:lt;br /gt;подсказка:Ira went to the funfair.(were)-When did she go there?lt;br /gt;2.Alina bought new things.(what)___________________...
Английский язык
lt;spangt;Задай вопросы,пользуясьlt;spangt;lt;ugt;lt;/ugt;Задай вопросы,пользуясь подсказкой:lt;br /gt;подсказка:Ira went to the funfair.(were)-When did she go there?lt;br /gt;2.Alina bought new things.(what)___________________________________________lt;br /gt;3.Victor rode a bike.(where)_______________________________lt;br /gt;4.Natasha left the cinema.(why)_________________________________lt;br /gt;5.Alla wrote a lot of letters.(when)__________________________________lt;br /gt;6.Stas got a lot of presents.(what)______________________________________lt;br /gt;7.Sergey sang at the concert.(when)_________________________________lt;br /gt;8.I saw a dinosaur.(where)___________________________________lt;br /gt;9.Lyuba made a card.(why)____________________________________lt;br /gt;3 класс сборник упражнений "Английский в фокусе" с 33 номер 6.7
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2. Alina bought new things. - What did she buy? 3. Victor rode a bike. - Where did he ride a bike? 4. Natasha left the cinema. - Why did she leave the cinema? 5. Alla wrote a lot of letters. - When did she write many letters? 6. Stas got a lot of presents. - What did he get? 7. Sergey sang at the concert. - When did he sing? 8. I saw a dinosaur. - Where did you see a dinosaur? 9. Lyuba made a card. - Why did she make a card?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Русский язык
Подчеркни грамматическую основу предложений. докажи, что это грамматическая основа предложения. Укажи сначала предложения в которых грамматическая ...
Математика