lt;spangt;Задай вопросы,пользуясьlt;spangt;lt;ugt;lt;/ugt;Задай вопросы,пользуясь подсказкой:lt;br /gt;подсказка:Ira went to the funfair.(were)-When did she go there?lt;br /gt;2.Alina bought new things.(what)___________________...

Гость: Гость:

2. Alina bought new things. - What did she buy? 3. Victor rode a bike. - Where did he ride a bike? 4. Natasha left the cinema. - Why did she leave the cinema? 5. Alla wrote a lot of letters. - When did she write many letters? 6. Stas got a lot of presents. - What did he get? 7. Sergey sang at the concert. - When did he sing? 8. I saw a dinosaur. - Where did you see a dinosaur? 9. Lyuba made a card. - Why did she make a card?