Make a list of arguments for and against teenagers having a part time job помогите пожалуйста
Английский язык
Arguments for: 1.It is a good opportuinity for them to earn some money. 2. They become disciplined. 3. They are taught to be responsible. 4. They realize how difficult money is earned. 5 .They gain experience. Arguments against. 1 A part-time job takes some time to even earn a liitle money. 2. Teenagers are badly-paid there. 3. They are not experienced enough to do their duties.
