Make six sentences and write them in your notebook They. Went. with their cousin. Peter. Stayed. To the park with her brother. My little sister. Flew. To Madrid with his mother. We. Spent. Three weeks with our aunt. Helen...
Английский язык
Make six sentences and write them in your notebook They. Went. with their cousin. Peter. Stayed. To the park with her brother. My little sister. Flew. To Madrid with his mother. We. Spent. Three weeks with our aunt. Helen. Watched. TV all day. Помогите пожалуйста!!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста! Переводите на рус? I looked out of the tent and saw the compsite was under the water.
Литература
Математика
Орамнан 9 м сым темирди киып алганда, онда тагы 4 м сым темир калды. орамда неше метр сым темир болган?
Русский язык
Расстояние между пристанями 378 км. Сколько времени потребуется теплоходу , чтобы проплыть туда и обратно, если его скорость по течению реки 27км в...
Русский язык