Make up 10 sentences and complete them using the text. Example: Some newspapers are free.                                                       are called.... Some                                              are published.... ...

Гость: Гость:

1)Some newspapers are published two or three times a week. 2)These tabloids contain news on various topics. 3)Serious magazine articles are still usually written by journalists. 4)Other newspapers give readers the standard sequence of events. 5)Some newspapers are also called tabloids because of their small size. 6)Most of the magazines have their own websites 7)These tabloids give people to exercise their voyeuristic muscles. больше идей нет