Make up sentences with hardly. Use the words in brackets. Пример: I was shocked by the news. (i,speak.)- I could hardly speak. 1) There were a lot of mistakes in your work. (I,read,it.) 2) The cake was terrible. (She,eat,it.) 3)Oh, we`ve lost the game. (I, believe,my,eyes.) 4)It was dark. (We,see,each.other.) 5) Will you speak louder,please? (I, can,hear,you.) Даю 40 баллов
1) There were a lot of mistakes in your work. Icould hardly read it. 2) The cake was terrible. (She could eat it. 3)Oh, we`ve lost the game. (I can hardly believe my eyes. 4)It was dark. We could hardly see each.other. 5) Will you speak louder,please? (I can hardly hear you.
