Match the beginnings (a-l) with the endings (1-12) of these questions. a) Where … 1 you do for a living? b) How many … 2 music do you listen to? c) What does … 3 been to an English-speaking country? d) Are … 4 you doing at this time yesterday? e) How often do you … 5 do you come from? f) What do … 6 you last go on holiday? g) What kind of … 7 you studying for any exams at the moment? h) How long … 8 brothers and sisters have you got? i) Have you ever … 9 do you admire most? j) When did … 10 your name mean? k) What were … 11 have you been learning English? l) Who … 12 see your parents?
F-1, g-2, i -3, k-4, a-5, j-6, d-7, b-8, l-9, c- 10, h-11, e-12
