Match the phrasal verbs to their definitions. 1.to come out a. to stop suddenly 2.to fall through b. to end a relationship 3.to put up c.to become known 4.to cut off d.to build 5.to finish with e.to fail

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. c 2. e 3. d 4. b 5. a
