Match the words (1-17) with the nouns (a-q) to make compound nouns. Use your dictionary to help you. 1. carbon 2. fossil 3. global 4. greenhouse 5. industrialised 6. climate 7. endangered 8. greenhouse 9. heat 10. ice 11. natu...

Match the words (1-17) with the nouns (a-q) to make compound nouns. Use your dictionary to help you. 1. carbon 2. fossil 3. global 4. greenhouse 5. industrialised 6. climate 7. endangered 8. greenhouse 9. heat 10. ice 11. natural 12. sea 13. renewable 14. developing 15. carbon 16. solar 17. nuclear a. warming b. countries c. dioxide d. effect e. fuel f. gases g. caps h. habitats i. levels. J. waves k. species l. change m. countries n. power o. energy p. emissions q. power

