Misha wants to join the Tigers football club. He is talking to the team. Listen and choose the right answer. The Tigers will take Misha into their team because a) Misha is very good at football. b) their best players are not th...

Английский язык

Misha wants to join the Tigers football club. He is talking to the team. Listen and choose the right answer. The Tigers will take Misha into their team because a) Misha is very good at football. b) their best players are not there. c) the match is not important. d) Mark is his friend. 30 баллов отдам

Автор: Гость