Мне надо написать про знаменитого человека. Я выбрал Билла Гейтса. Если не сложно не сильно заумно) СПАСИБО!

Гость: Гость:

Bill Gates is an American business man,investor,author . in 1975 Bill Gates and Paul Allen found ed Microsoft. Bill Gates born in October 28 in 1955 . Gates is one of the best known entrepreneurs of the "personal computer revolution". Gates Married Melinda French in Hawaii on January 1. in 1944. They have 3children .Gates situated the work of Andrew Carnegie and John Rockefeller. And in 1994,sold some of his Microsoft stock to create the " William Gates Foundation"