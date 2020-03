МНОГО БАЛЛОВ! Помогите написать топик на английском. Твой друг пришел к тебе и те??я обсуждают роль СМИ в жизни людей - какие СМИ вы знаете и какие вы используете в своей жизни; - какие ваши любимые программы; - какие газет...

Гость: Гость:

1.There are a lot of mass media around us:TV,radio,internet,magazines and newspapers.I often surf the internet and watch tv 2.My favorite programs are news,Heads and tails 3.I read Forbes,Rbc news 4.I believe that we shouldn't dimple tell believe to mass media because half of truth is hidden from us.And there a lot of magazines that called "yellow press",where only lie is published