Английский язык

Moscow Zoo is one of the largest and oldest zoos in Russia. It appeared in Moscow in 1864 and had 286 animals then. There are more than 6,000 different animals in its rich collection now: elephants and giraffes, polar bears and brown bears l, squirrels and foxes, deer and wolves, lions and tigers. At first the zoo's buildings were wooden. Now animals live in stone buildings when it is cold outdoors. Moscow Zoo is situated in the centre of the city. When you get there, you are in the animal world. There are two large territories in the zoo with a high bridge between them. In the zoo ponds you can see beautiful water birds. The zoo keepers, workers who look after the animals, feed them, keep them healthy, clean their cages. They know a lot about birds and animals and often answer the visitors' questions. Moscow Zoo is open in all seasons. Children and their parents enjoy going there. Now there are plans to move Moscow Zoo to a new larger territory.

Автор: Гость