My favourite season is summer. I choose summer not only because it’s the time of holidays. Summer is the season when the sun shines brightly, the sky is rarely cloudy and the water in the sea becomes warm enough to swim. Even i...

Английский язык

My favourite season is summer. I choose summer not only because it’s the time of holidays. Summer is the season when the sun shines brightly, the sky is rarely cloudy and the water in the sea becomes warm enough to swim. Even if it becomes too hot, you can always go for a walk in the shady woods. I also like summer because there are many berries, fruit and vegetables, not to mention numerous flowers on the fields. Among them roses, dandelions, daisies, and other flowers. Sometimes the air in summer becomes stuffy, but occasional thunderstorms bring relief. After the thunderstorms the air becomes remarkably fresh and very often we can see the rainbow in the sky. 7 ВОПРОСОВ ПО ТЕКСТУ

Автор: Гость