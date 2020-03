На английском языке описать, что мы одеваем на вечеринку в ресторан и на работу

Гость: Гость:

If you work in law, regularly meet with executives, or otherwise hold a high-level position, you might be asked to come dressed “business formal” or in “boardroom attire.” This is the highest level of professional dress. For Men:A tailored one-, two-, or three-button suit in a solid, neutral color like black, gray, or navy.Ties and other accessories should be both modest in color and style – solid, brighter colors (a red tie, for example), or patterned muted neutrals (a navy plaid tie) – as well as high-end in quality. No novelty ties, such as sports team patterns.White, collared button-up shirts.Shoes should be closed-toe oxfords in brown or black, not loafers.Hair should be well-groomed. In general, short hair is most acceptable. Check with HR to see if tied-back long hair is also acceptable.Nails should be clipped short, clean, and buffed. Don’t be shy about getting regular professional manicures.