На английском написать письмо другу о погоде в России

My favorite season is spring. It always comes early in my region. The nature wakes up in spring, I like the blooming flowers and chirping birds. The sun shines brightly, but it’s not hot. I don’t like summer heat, though I like to swim in the sea. I’m always glad when there is a small summer rain and when the fresh wind blows from the sea. I prefer warm autumn without strong wind and heavy rains. It often comes late. Hazy days are very common during this season in my town, everything around me looks as if it was painted in grey. The weather can be very changeable in the beginning of winter. The days can be rainy, windy and foggy. We often have snow only in the end of December.