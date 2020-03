Нааписать срочно расказ о любимом предмете на англиско с переводом для пятого класса я хочу быть художником минимум 20-30 предлодений

Гость: Гость:

I want to be an artist Hello, I am 15 years old, studying in grade 9, after the 11th grade I want to enter a profession that would be as close as possible to the drawing. Artist. School never learned, but it is said that a good idea does not draw what I draw a good crisovyvayu portraits from photos) What do you think, I really go to any university for future artists? I live in Yekaterinburg, maybe you can me any schools? Thank you in advance