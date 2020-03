Найдите ошибку? 1. Is it Easter today? No,it are not. 2. Are you happy?Yes,I are 3. Has he got a personal achievement? No, she has not. 4. Do you know about his webbing? Yes,I did. 5 Did they come to your Birthday? No,t...

Найдите ошибку? 1. Is it Easter today? No,it are not. 2. Are you happy?Yes,I are 3. Has he got a personal achievement? No, she has not. 4. Do you know about his webbing? Yes,I did. 5 Did they come to your Birthday? No,they doesn't. 6. Does you want to be a journalist? No, I don't 7.Does they like coffee? No,they don't.

