Найдитн ошибки и исправте их Will Ihelp you with cooking ? She has worked here since a month We bought some new furniture yesterday There isn’t no one in the room I left for Paris at 10:10 tomorrow вставте вместо точек глаголы , данные в скобках, в настоящем времени - неопределенном или продолженном Every summer Tony and her family . ..........(go) on holidays . They usually. ...............( stay) in England but at the moment they ........( travel) by plane . They .....( go ) to America . Tony .........( be) very excited. She .........( look) out of the window and she .............( laugh) . Her brother .........( play) a game . He ......( like ) aeroplanes . He ...... ( want ) to be a pilot when he grows up. ПОМОГИТЕ!!!
Every summer Tony and her family go on holidays . They usually stay in England but at the moment they are travelling by plane. They are going to America. Tony is very excited. She is looking out of the window and she is laughing. Her brother is playing a game. He likes aeroplanes . He wants to be a pilot when he grows up.
