Английский язык

Найдитн ошибки и исправте их Will Ihelp you with cooking ? She has worked here since a month We bought some new furniture yesterday There isn’t no one in the room I left for Paris at 10:10 tomorrow вставте вместо точек глаголы , данные в скобках, в настоящем времени - неопределенном или продолженном Every summer Tony and her family . ..........(go) on holidays . They usually. ...............( stay) in England but at the moment they ........( travel) by plane . They .....( go ) to America . Tony .........( be) very excited. She .........( look) out of the window and she .............( laugh) . Her brother .........( play) a game . He ......( like ) aeroplanes . He ...... ( want ) to be a pilot when he grows up. ПОМОГИТЕ!!!

