Написать 10 предложений на английском языке, Что я делала на осенних каникулах? пжж

In my opinion, summer is a beautiful time of year, because it is very warm, everything around is beautiful, and we have a great opportunity to relax. And summer is vacation time and holidays. We can go anywhere, have a wonderful time at the pond, in the shade of emerald green, splashing in the warm water. And you can go to the mountains, to be worn on the bike or play all kinds of games. I want to share the most memorable moment in the last summer vacation. In July, my family organized a trip to the forest to barbecues. Was divorced fire, cooked meat for frying, and put the tent. While my parents were preparing lunch, I went to the forest to, as follows, to work up an appetite. The forest on this day was magnificent! The air was the aroma of flowers, honey and strawberries. It was all green and only the trunks of the trees bright spots stood out against the dark green background. Chirped in his language of the birds, knocking woodpecker. Suddenly he heard a suspicious noise... I thought someone hissed next to me. I turned around and saw... a squirming snake! I have the same breath. I don't even remember what she looked like, because much frightened. I began to slowly retreat, and then rushed to our camp. I decided not to talk about all this mom to not worry her. Later, after dinner and plenty of fun, we Packed up and went home. Yeah... Time flies very quickly. It is a pity that it is impossible to repeat those moments and feelings that were experienced by you during the holidays. But I believe that next summer will also be unforgettable!!!!