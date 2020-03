Написать письмо другу в будущем времени, куда собираетесь поехать, с кем, что соби??аетесь делать.Помогите!!!!!!

Гость: Гость:

Dear friend, Sorry for not writing for a long time I was a little bit busy. I hope you're doing well. I'm going on a trip soon! As I said I'm going on a trip. I'm going to go to Saint-Petersburg with my best friend. We will visit different museums and we hope the weather will be good so we will be able to walk along the beautiful streets of the city. We will live in the hotel near a theatre and hopefully we'll visit a play in it. We will definitely have a good time! Sorry but I have to go. Can't wait to get your reply! With best wishes, (Ваше имя)