Написать сочинение- описать сцену преступления (используя past perfect)

Last night Mr. Redfern's flat was robbed. When the police arrived, they saw the following at the crime scene. The window glass had been smashed into pieces. The burglar definitely had come through the window. Also the books from the bookcase in the library had been thrown onto the floor. Nothing was missing or broken in the kitchen and the living room. Some books had also been torn and thrown onto the floor in the bedroom. Though most of the valuable things were in their places, Mr. Redfern was very upset. His most valuable stamp of the nineteenth century had been stolen. As a matter of fact he had kept it in one of the books in the library.