Напиши разделительные вопросы и ответы на них 1)The pupils got the invitation letter yesterday,........? 2)We usually wear uniform to school,........? 3)You are not responnsible for the music,........? 4)Ann can"t miss the...

1)did pupils got the invitation letter yesterday? yes, they did 2)do we usually wear uniform to school? yes, we do 3) are you responnsible for the music? no, i am not 4)can Ann miss the lesson? no, she cant 5)will they stay with the British families? yes, they will 6)is it interesting? yes, it is 7)does Mr. Smith spend holidays in town? no, he doesent