Напишіть діагол на 25 реплік на тему: "Моя школа" на англійській мові

Гость: Гость:

Hi, Jane! Haven’t seen you for ages! - Hello, John! I’m so glad to meet you! You see, we moved to a new flat last month so now I go to another school. - Oh, I see. And how is new school? Do you like it? - Yes, very much. It’s situated right behind our house. It’s newly built three-stored building with large classrooms and wide windows. The classrooms are light with comfortable desks and chairs. - And what about the gym? - There are even two gyms – a big one for the senior pupils and a small one for juniors. They have all the necessary sport equipment. There we can play basketball, volleyball and football. And also there is a stadium near the school. - That’s great, Jane! Does your new school have a computer class? - Oh, yes! With a modern computer for every pupil. I’m looking forward to studying Informatics! - Have you already made friends with somebody from your new class? - No, I still don’t have close friends there, but there are some classmates whom I often talk to and go for a walk after school. - Is it hard to study there? Is there much homework to do? - Just like in any other school. But I like most of our teachers – they manage to explain everything well and they put just marks. - I’m glad you like your new school, Jane! May I visit you someday? - Sure! Here’s my new address and telephone. Call me!