Напишите как будет читаться по русски (не перевод а произношение, желательно точн??е) THE PROTECTION OF NATURE. Since ancient times Nature was the source of people's life. The development of civilisation increased man's harmf...

Английский язык

Напишите как будет читаться по русски (не перевод а произношение, желательно точн??е) THE PROTECTION OF NATURE. Since ancient times Nature was the source of people's life. The development of civilisation increased man's harmful interference in nature. Large cities with thousands of smoky industrial enterprises pollute the air we breathe and the water we drink. Every year world industry pollutes the atmosphere with about 1,000 million tons of dust and other harmful substances. Many cities suffer from smog. Beautiful old forests disappear forever. Their disappearance upsets the oxygen balance. As a result some rare species of animals, birds, fish and plants disappear forever, a number of lakes and rivers dry up. The protection of the environment is a universal concern.

