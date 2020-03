Напишите короткий рассказ о своем типичном рабочем дне, ответив на следующие вопросы 1.When do you usually get up? Do you get up early? 2.Is it easy for you to get up early? 3.Does your alarm clock wake you up or do you wake...

Английский язык

Напишите короткий рассказ о своем типичном рабочем дне, ответив на следующие вопросы 1.When do you usually get up? Do you get up early? 2.Is it easy for you to get up early? 3.Does your alarm clock wake you up or do you wake up yourself? 4.Who usually makes breakfast for you? 5.What do you usually have for breakfast? 6.When do you usually leave your house? 7.How long does it take you to get to your University? 8.Do you go there by bus/trolleybus or walk? 9.How many lectures do you usually have every day? 10.Where do you usually have lunch (dinner)? 11.What time do you come back home? 12.How long does it take you to do your homework? 13.How do you usually spend your evenings? 14.Do you have much free time on weekdays? 15.What time do you usually go to bed?

