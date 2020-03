Напишите небольшое сочинение на тему "Почему ты изучаешь английский язык"??? Нужно 10-15 предложений на английском

Гость: Гость:

I learn English at my school. I started learning English when I was 8 and I was in the second form. I have been learning English for 5 years. I can speak and read English very well. At my English lessons I like translating texts from Russian into English and do our grammar tasks. My teacher helps me to study English. I like to study English. It is really great to find out about English people, cities and events. When I study new words I repeat them many times aloud. At our English lessons we speak English, play games, read and translate texts. I like to discuss relation between people. Usually it is easy for me to do my English homework. I like to write projects. It is difficult for me to learn English poems and songs by heart but I try. I have a very good English - Russian dictionary at home. I haven't ever visited an English speaking country. English is very important in my life. English teaches me to think, to speak, it helps me to find friends. I know that English will help me in my future profession. I like English very much.