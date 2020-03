Напишите по 2 предложения с этими глаголами can to be able to may must have to would should

Гость: Гость:

1) I can draw a face. He can help you. 2) I am able to see her. He is able to eat 4 dishes at a time. 3) It may rain tonight. He may be at home. 4) You must brush your teeth every day. I must learn this. 5) I have to call him now. I have to do this excercise. 6) I would recommend this film. He would phone me. 7) You should drink more water. It should be fine weather tomorrow.