Напишите, пожалуйста, предложения (~10) с used to

My cousin used to have a cat, but now he has a dog They used to live in the USA Mike used to drink a lot of milk, but now he doesn't drink it any more She used to have long hair, but then she cut it My parents used to dream about a beautiful house Susan used to work a lot, but now she is quite lazy My friend used to play the guitar, but now he plays the drums My neighbours used to quarrel a lot Her relatives used to visit her quite often Did you use to travel a lot when you were younger? My grandmother used to read a lot, but now she can't see very well and she doesn't read any more