Use the correct form of Participle I or Participle II. 26. Some of the grass is (tread) down where people have been playing football. 27. It's no use crying over (spill) milk.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
26. Some of the grass is treaded down where people have been playing football. 27. It's no use crying over spilt milk.
