Напишите пожалуйста сочинение на айнглийском языке мой любимый спорт-бадминтон

My favourite kind of sport is badminton. The rules are very simple. You don't need to have much equipment, that's why you can play it everywhere. All you need is just a special ball and two rockets. You also need to have a partner to play with. I usually play badminton with my friends. We play it in the street. It's fun to play badminton and it helps me to be in good mood and keep fit.