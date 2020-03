Напишите рассказ, сообщение, доклад про достопримечательность Сочи НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ!!! помогите пожалуйста СРОЧНА!!

Гость: Гость:

Sochi is home to so many things to do that no matter your area of interest you will never be at a loss. You can seek out relaxation and leisure at Sochi’s beaches, in its museums, or on a scenic boat tour. If you’re looking for activity and excitement you can visit one of Sochi’s two aquariums, its zoo, its monkey nursery or, if you’re looking for a show, The Adler Dolphinarium.