Напишите сочинение про Россию по этому плану на английском

Английский язык
Напишите сочинение про Россию по этому плану на английском
I am very proud of the fact I was born and live in Russia! Russia is washed by twelve seas and three oceans. The capital of Russia is Moscow, with the population of about 10 million people. Saint Petersburg has once been a capital of the country. The Russian Federation is rich in natural and mineral resources. Russian Federation is a multinational country. They are Russians, Ukrainians, Chukchas, Tatars and many others. Russia is the country of new possibilities!
