Небольшой рассказ о насекомом на английском

As a child I loved to walk through the woods, watching nature and those around me. Walking through the woods I was very interested, as well as soothing. What could be better than to lie down on the grass, reading a book, enjoying the voices of birds? One day, doing exactly what is written earlier, I heard a quiet squeal in my ears. I did not move. It was a mosquito. Those 5 seconds, during which time I looked at him, would replace 2:00 brozhdeniya through the woods in search of something interesting. I managed to see his nose. He appeared elongated. The eyes were similar to the small beads. A few seconds later he flew. But this time I remember for a lifetime.