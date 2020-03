Номер 10 дам 20 баллов

Гость: Гость:

We can buy meat at the butcher's. We can buy newspaper at the newsagents. We can buy sweaters at the clothes shop. We can buy flowers at the florists. We can buy Books at the bookshop. We can buy football at the sports shop. We can buy CD at the music shop. we can buy bread at the Baker's. We can buy trout at the fishmonger's We can buy Medicine at the chemist's We can buy pencils at the stationers. We can buy vacuum cleaner at the electical store. We can buy fish at the pet shop. We can buy gold ring at the jewelries We can buy vegetables at the green grocer's