Now you have learnt some more facts about the USA. Could you answer the questions? 1. Where is the US situated? 2. What is it washed by? 3. What is the typical weather of the country? 4. What is the scenery of the country? ...

1. The US situated in central North America.2. It is washed by the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, the Carribian Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.3. The US has almost every kind of weather.4. The US has many kinds of land — rocky coasts, dry empty deserts, big rivers, wide plains and grasslands, lakes of all sizes, high mountains, great forests, sunny beaches, lands of endless winter.5. The population of the country is more than 250 million.6.The Grand Canyon, Yosemite Valley, and Yellowstone are among the most famous places to enjoy the beauty and power of wild America.7. The mighty rivers of America are Mississippi, Colorado and Missouri.8.A big mountain chains are the Appalachians and the Rocky Mountains9. The Grand Canyon attracts people because it is very big and beautiful with different kinds of plants and animals on opposite sides of the canyon. It looks different at different times of day and in the winter it is covered with snow.10. People say that the US is a young country because It’s only been independent for around three hundred years.11. I think that the U.S. isa "melting pot" because many different social groups from different religious, ethnic, racial and cultural backgrounds have chosen to live here.