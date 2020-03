Нужен текст по английскому, для 6 класса, 50 слов

Гость: Гость:

Hello! My name's is... I'm... years old. My parents is father and mother. Father is cooker. He likes cook. Mother is teacher. She is teach of children. I have got a dog. He's name Bob. He plays a boll. I like my parents and dog! Goodbye. Your ... Там где ... нужно вставить: 1 Имя. 2 Сколько лет 3 Имя