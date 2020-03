Нужна помощь с небольшим упражнением.

Гость: Гость:

1Take an umbrella in case it rains. 2I will talk to him as long as he pays. 3I will call you after I get back home. 4Call the taxi as soon as she arrives at the hotel. 5I will tell you everything on condition.that you keep it a secret. 6I will finish the washing up before Mom comes home. 7You should do it until the teacher tells you to stop. 8I will come when I am free. 9We won't go for a swim unless it is very hot. 10I will cook the dinner if you do the washing up.